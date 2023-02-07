Clinical Site In Alberta Begins Study Of Psychedelic-Assisted Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder

Calgary-based SABI Mind is the first clinical site to receive approval from the Health Research Ethics Board of Alberta (HREBA) to launch a trial assessing psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Sponsored by Canadian biotech company Clairvoyant Therapeutics, the trial’s protocol has been reviewed and approved by both Health Canada and HREBA and is currently at the stage of recruiting individuals diagnosed with AUD to participate.

Alberta’s per capita consumption of alcohol continues to be higher than the national average.

“Substance use disorders are notoriously difficult to treat, and impacted individuals face significantly increased risks of morbidity and mortality,” says SABI president and study PI Dr. Philippe Lucas.

“The combined pharmacological and psychological effects of psilocybin, particularly when complemented with psychotherapy in an environment conducive to healing, show tremendous promise as a novel treatment for alcohol use disorder,” he concluded.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Pexels.

