Resonate Blends Partners With Nabis For Distribution Of Its Koan Cordial Line Of Cannabis Products

Resonate Blends, Inc. KOAN, has teamed with Nabis, on statewide distribution of its Koan Cordial line.

Nabis is cannabis wholesaling platform in California, supporting over 200 exclusive brands and supplying 1300 state-licensed dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients lightning-fast fulfillment, warehousing, payment processing, financing, data analytics, sales and marketing services to enable more brands and retailers to innovate, launch and scale.

The Koan Cordials now come in seven precisely targeted effect blends. Resonate will offer Koan Cordials across California through the Nabis Marketplace in stylish, discreet, single-serving mini bottles in both the 3-pack and new single packaged offerings.

“Professional distribution is the backbone of any successful retail strategy,” stated Resonate CEO Geoff Selzer. “With the recent launch of our “singles” line, the upcoming “multidose” products and the anticipated launch of our first KOAN edible line, having a reliable distribution partner is essential. We are delighted to partner with Nabis so that we can provide accurate and rapid delivery support to our retailers. We are looking forward to participating in the Nabis Marketplace which is a real convenience for buyers and provides greater brand visibility to the extensive Nabis dispensary network throughout the state. Nabis’ professional infrastructure, world-class software, attention to detail and data tracking from manufacturing to sales will prove to be of great value to Resonate as we grow our product portfolio and increase momentum.”

