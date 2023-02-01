EXCLUSIVE: Magic Johnson, Jane Fonda's Favorite CBD Brand, Uncle Bud's, Expands Footprint With Fashion-Forward Loungewear Collection

Uncle Bud’s Hemp & CBD, a leading brand in hemp and CBD products that has partnered with big names like Jane Fonda, Magic Johnson and Toni Braxton, is making a big splash in the fashion world with the launch of its limited-edition loungewear collection in partnership with merchandise company FanFiend.

"Our customers are all about wellness, so we wanted to give them some retro-inspired loungewear to wear as they live their healthy and balanced lifestyles," says Uncle Bud's co-founder Garrett Greller.

Founded by Garrett and Bruno Schiavi, Uncle Bud's has been on a rapid rise over the past three years. Garrett started the brand after being diagnosed with arthritis at age 14 and discovering a lack of accessible and effective pain relief options.

Uncle Bud’s fans love all things healthy and what better way to support that lifestyle than by offering a loungewear collection inspired by Uncle Bud’s iconic logo and retro packaging? The pieces, all priced under $60, come in a range of colorways and are available on unclebudsbrand.com and at major retailers.

"I'm thrilled about the loungewear launch," says Bruno. "This is just another way for us to diversify and meet our customers' needs."

"Uncle Buds and its co-founders embody our mission at FanFiend to partner with world-class founders and brands," says Sarah Gunter, vice president of FanFiend. "We're excited to work with the Uncle Bud’s team!"