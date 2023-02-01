SNDL Was Running Unfair Work Practices, Labor Relations Board Confirms As Teamsters Win Strong

Miscellaneous employees, Teamsters Local Union 987 have won an unfair labor practice complaint filed against SNDL Inc, SNDL (formerly Sundial Growers Inc.) at the Alberta Labor Relations Board.

The Teamsters complaint was about SNDL’s conduct in relation to a union organizing meeting being held by Teamsters 987 in July, 2022. The purpose of the union meeting was to inform SNDL employees working at SNDL’s cannabis growing and processing facility in Olds, Alberta about the benefits of being represented by the Teamsters union. The information and organizing meeting was being held by Teamsters at the Olds Public Library. The complaint alleged that SNDL managers intentionally disrupted the meeting.

After hearing evidence about what happened, the Alberta Labor Relations Board decided in favor of Teamsters. The board ruled that SNDL's managers had intentionally and wrongfully disrupted the Teamsters organizing meeting. The Labor Relations Board held that SNDL had violated the Alberta Labor Relations Code by interfering with the representation of employees by a trade union, and by intimidating employees to compel them to refrain from joining a trade union. To remedy the misconduct, the board has directed SNDL to provide the Teamsters with access to SNDL’s workplace, so that Teamsters 987 representatives can meet with all SNDL employees for mandatory employer-paid union information and organizing meetings.

Recent Teamster Activity In The Cannabis Industry

Teamsters unionized nearly 400 cannabis workers since Jan. 1 st .

Sunnyside Dispensary in Buffalo Grove, Ill. and more than 300 drivers and warehouse workers at cannabis delivery service Grassdoor joined Teamsters in January.

In late November, Teamsters Local 777 helped organize an unfair labor practice strike outside Revolution Global’s Enlightened Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Teamsters unionized workers at Verano's VRNOF Zen Leaf Dispensary in the neighborhood of Pilsen and Ascend Wellness Holdings' AAWH dispensary in Boston in August.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by AJEL and lindsayfox on Pixabay