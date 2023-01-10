Teamsters' Unionizing Efforts In Cannabis Industry: Cresco Labs Dispensary & CA Delivery Service Next Up

The Teamsters have a couple of new members from the cannabis industry - a weed dispensary and delivery service.

Workers at Cresco Labs' CRLBF Sunnyside Dispensary in Buffalo Grove, Ill. have unanimously voted to join the Teamsters Local 777. The first Sunnyside location to affiliate with the Teamsters union was the dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois this past September.

"This is the third location at this company to join the Teamsters since September," stated Jim Glimco, Local 777 president. "These are the frontline soldiers in the battle to create middle-class careers in the cannabis industry, and we are honored that they decided to become part of our family."

Peter Finn, Teamsters food processing division director added, "This isn't just about one company or one location – this is about the entire industry," "We will bring the power and solidarity of 1.2 million Teamsters across the country to the bargaining table for these workers. These brave men and women will have a contract that reflects how important they are to this company."

Grassdoor Joins Teamsters

More than 300 drivers and warehouse workers at cannabis delivery service Grassdoor also joined Teamsters Local 630.

"This victory is emblematic of the fact that companies in the cannabis industry can be successful and prosperous without resorting to union busting or other unethical business practices," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 secretary-treasurer. "We look forward to negotiating a strong contract for these workers and are honored that they chose to join the Teamsters."

Grassdoor worker Ian-Andrew Robertson said he supports unionizing to ensure stable jobs and to protect California's cannabis culture.

"I support the union because all of us here at Grassdoor are in this life together. It's up to all of us to act collectively and stand firm to demand the respect we deserve," Robertson said. "We want to have stable, middle-class careers, but also protect California's cannabis culture of peace and community – one we have worked so hard to preserve over the decades. Cannabis is for everyone, and the prosperity it provides should be for everyone as well."

Recent Teamster Activity In The Cannabis Industry

In late November, Teamsters Local 777 helped organize an unfair labor practice strike outside Revolution Global’s Enlightened Dispensary in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The Teamsters unionized workers at Verano's VRNOF Zen Leaf Dispensary in the neighborhood of Pilsen and Ascend Wellness Holdings' AAWH dispensary in Boston in August.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Teamsters