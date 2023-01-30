Podcast: The Truth About Long COVID And Cannabis With Dr. Michael Steward

The Hoban Minute, a leading cannabis business, law and culture podcast with more than 150 episodes aired on Season 1, has returned for Season 2, presented by Benzinga Cannabis and hosted on PodConX.

Episode 163

In this episode of The Hoban Minute, Bob and Xavier sit down with Endourage's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Steward.

Dr. Steward shares his career path and how he came to be a "cannabis doctor," the importance of teaching medical professionals about the endocannabinoid system, and shares details of a recent study he conducted that examines the effects of one of Endourage's products on long COVID systems.

Tune in today to get a glimpse of what it is like to be a medical practitioner that works with cannabis.

Listen on PodConx.

About The Hoban Minute

Join industry experts Bob Hoban and Xavier Jaillet weekly as they give listeners distilled information presented with contextual perspectives to provide, as some have called it, a crash-course MBA in cannabis.

Each episode will provide U.S. and international updates, along with insider interviews with the top executives, artists and consultants in the global cannabis industry.

The Hoban Minute was created to get closer to our network, highlight the many voices that make up this multifaceted global industry and provide a broader perspective on cannabis, hemp, and marijuana international markets.

