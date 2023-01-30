Natural Solution For Spinal Cord Injury Pain: Australian Scientists Granted $1.7M To Test CBD As Treatment

Australian scientists were recently granted $1.7 million from NSW Health to develop new ways to treat chronic pain in patients with spinal cord injuries.

The research seeks to help those developing neuropathic pain, which some patients describe as the most debilitating part of their injury. Nearly 80% of those with spinal cord injuries develop symptoms such as stabbing pains, as well as burning and numbing sensations.

Professor Luke Henderson from the University of Sydney’s Brain and Mind Centre and the School of Medical Sciences, who is leading the study, said that patients are in need of new treatment options.

“Current treatment options for neuropathic pain are limited and often come with significant side effects that make the condition worse, highlighting a need for new treatment options,” Henderson said.

The Study

The trial is a part of a collaboration with the Lambert Initiative for Cannabinoid Therapeutics and it will be conducted at Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) in Randwick, Sydney. It will focus on examining the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) - the non-intoxicating component of cannabis – on reducing neuropathic pain.

How?

Rebecca Robertson, Ph.D. candidate and study coordinator from the University of Sydney’s School of Medical Sciences said researchers will initially attempt to understand how the neuropathic pain originally developed in trial participants with spinal cord injuries.

“This study will use advanced brain imaging techniques to identify and understand the specific changes that occur in the brain after a spinal cord injury that lead to the development of neuropathic pain,” she said.

Participants will then be given both CBD and a placebo over the two six-week periods and asked to assess their pain levels during each round. Patients would also complete a brain scan, questionnaires, and blood collection before and after the treatment.

“This study also aims to identify a biomarker that will predict whether an individual will respond to CBD treatment, allowing for a more individualized treatment,” Robertson explained.

US Among Leaders In Using CBD As A Treatment Option

In the US, state after state is regulating the use of medical cannabis to treat pain in those with spinal injuries and a myriad of others, including side effects of cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma, and autism, to name a few.

Ryan Shazier, the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, is one of many pro athletes who have experienced the benefits of medical cannabis firsthand.

He suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2017, which nearly caused permanent damage to his ability to walk.

The pain was excruciating and he was prescribed opioids and painkillers. However, he began to look for a healthier and more natural alternative. In consultation with doctors, Shaizer decided to give medical marijuana a try, after which he says, "things really started looking up.”

Recently he launched his own medical marijuana brand with Organic Remedies - a cannabis cultivation and research organization based in south-central Pennsylvania, as he wanted to share his unique experiences with others.