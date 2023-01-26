Germany Health Minister: 'No Reason To Doubt' Cannabis Will Be Legalized In 2023

Germany's plans to enact cannabis policy reform have been saddled with delays.

But according to ICBC, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said he is "certain" that the European Union (EU) will approve recreational cannabis legalization in the country by the end of March.

"A formal introduction of the legalization measure will occur in the first quarter of this year," Lauterbach said. He “has no reason to doubt this schedule.”

Lauterbach and the EU have reportedly agreed that "all cannabis for Germany’s eventual adult-use market has to be produced domestically in order for Germany to be in compliance with treaties."

In June 2022, the German government held five hearings to discuss the framework of adult-use cannabis legalization.

Representatives from the German government and more than 200 people from medical, legal, and business verticals as well as international experts, participated.

By October, a week after Germany's cannabis legalization measures were leaked, Lauterbach presented a plan to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The new plan represents "the most liberal legalization of cannabis in Europe, which will result in the most regulated market in the EU,” he said at that time.

Possession of up to 20 grams of cannabis for those older than 18 will not be punishable, according to Lauterbach's (SPD) plan. However, any advertisement promoting marijuana consumption is prohibited.

The proposal will also allow the cultivation of up to 10 plants if it's for personal use. In addition, the amount of THC in cannabis products sold to adults over 21 should not exceed 15%. For those aged between 18 and 21, the THC in marijuana products limit is 10%.

Image By El Planteo