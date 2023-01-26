NY Regulator OKs More Legal Pot Retailers, DE Lawmakers To Approve Cannabis Legalization & More Reg Updates

New York Regulator Nearly Doubles Number Of Legal Marijuana Retailers

The New York cannabis regulator has approved 30 additional applications for the conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Wednesday, bringing the total number of locations approved statewide to 66, reported WGRZ.

New York Cannabis Control Board greenlighted the first 36 licenses in November.

To qualify, CAURD applicants are required to have a prior marijuana conviction or a family member who has one.

To that end, Roland Connor, who recently opened a dispensary called "Smacked" in Manhattan's Greenwich Village, became New York's first individual with a prior conviction to open a legal marijuana store.

Delaware Lawmakers Set To Pass Cannabis Legalization

A new cannabis legalization push in Delaware is giving results. The members of two House committees have greenlighted two separate measures from Democratic Rep. Ed Osienski this week, as reported by Marijuana Moment.

Osienski opted for a two-track approach to reform (HB 1 and HB 2) yet again after House members killed a similar initiative during last year's legislative session.

The House Health & Human Development Committee greenlighted the simple legalization bill on Wednesday, in an 11-4 vote, on the heels of the companion bill advancing through the House Revenue & Finance Committee the day before.

"Delaware has been missing an opportunity to participate in the adult recreational marijuana market (...) We've missed out on hurting the illegal market, creating a new industry with good-paying jobs, and bringing tax revenue into our State that is currently going to nearby states like New Jersey," Osienski said.

Georgia Regulator Unveils Cannabis Oil Rules

Georgians with conditions such as Parkinson's disease, terminal cancer, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and sickle-cell anemia will soon be able to use low-THC cannabis to treat their symptoms, reported Capitol Beat.

The regulatory body overseeing the medical marijuana program in Peach State unanimously adopted a regulatory framework for manufacturing and selling low-THC cannabis oil to patients.

"We're all proud to have some rules in place," Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said. "It is a milestone on the way to achieving our goal of providing a quality product to patients."

Florida-based medical marijuana giant Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF was awarded a class 1 production license in September, and the build-out of a plant in Adel is underway. Another class 1 license was granted to Botanical Sciences LLC, which will run a shop in Glennville.

MMJ In Wisconsin 'Really Close'

Wisconsin Senate Majority leader Devin LeMahieu says medical cannabis legalization in the state could pass this legislative session if the proper rules are in place.

"Our caucus is getting close to accomplishing (marijuana legislation) this session," LeMahieu said following the governor's State of the State address. "I think we're getting really close."

Moreover, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, is expected to begin negotiating and drafting legislation to legalize marijuana for adults. It is estimated that the new industry could generate $166 million in revenue, which Evers wants to use to help fund schools.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay