Petalfast Inks Deal With Cannabis Tincture Brand Offering Products That 'Don't Just Taste Good – They Do Good Too'

Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Yummi Karma, a manufacturer of cannabis products in Orange County, California. Yummi Karma joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.

“Yummi Karma is known as one of the best tincture brands around,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include a woman-founded legacy brand, especially one that walks the walk – participating in and donating to important social initiatives and providing cannabis and woman-focused education. We look forward to implementing our proven sales and field & trade marketing tactics as Yummi Karma continues to scale in California.”

Yummi Karma co-owner and CFO, Chelsea Kitahara, stated: “Our products don’t just taste good – they do good too. Donating to causes that support women, the cannabis community, and other important initiatives in California is central to our mission. We are excited to partner with Petalfast, increasing our brand presence and positive impact.”

The addition of Yummi Karma comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Arizona, Massachusetts and Michigan markets, as well as new partnerships with AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Emerald Sun, Legion of Bloom, Wonderbrett, and Life Cannabis Co.

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay

Related News

Petalfast Expands Its Portfolio With Potent THC-Infused Sip Elixirs

Petalfast Enriches Its Product Portfolio With Premium California Hashery, Emerald Sun

Petalfast Partners With Eagle Eyes Transport For Secure Cannabis Distribution In Massachusetts