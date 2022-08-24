Petalfast Expands Cannabis Portfolio Through Partnership With Bloom Brands

Petalfast entered into partnership with the Bloom Brands.
Since its founding in 2014, Bloom has carefully curated its range of cannabis products, including cartridges, disposables and concentrates. Their proprietary molecular distillation process is driven by science, experience, and understanding of cannabis, delivering consistent, high-potency products akin to the flower.
Vape pens are the second most popular cannabis product category in the U.S., and its market share has seen significant growth in the last two years (currently hovering at around 22%), according to a recent Headset report. Further, the share of vape pen purchases within the growing Gen Z consumer group is much higher than that of older generations, indicating where the market will likely head in the future.
“Bloom’s game-changing products have proven to be a powerhouse in the cannabis industry over the past eight years,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “We are excited to work with their team to drive its best-in-class line of products into new channels of distribution while expanding Petalfast’s presence in the ever-growing vape market. With Bloom’s remarkable products and strong leadership, alongside Petalfast’s sales and marketing expertise, we are looking forward to offering more consumers the authentic cannabis experience Bloom provides.”
Casey Ly, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Bloom Brands, stated, “Petalfast is uniquely positioned to represent and expand our brand in the marketplace as they exemplify the highest level of commitment to their craft to deliver consistent results for their partners, much like Bloom has done for our consumers. Our team is on a mission to provide safe, high-quality vape products that everyone can enjoy and incorporate into their daily wellness routine, and we are confident that Petalfast will help tell our story, strengthen customer loyalty, and achieve maximum revenue potential.”
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
