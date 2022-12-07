Petalfast Partners With Eagle Eyes Transport For Secure Cannabis Distribution In Massachusetts

Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, entered into partnership with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC, Massachusetts' licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis. Through this partnership, Eagle Eyes Transport will supply Petalfast’s growing brand portfolio with full-service transport, distribution, warehousing and fulfillment services in the state.

Petalfast launched its sales and retail engagement services in Massachusetts this year, offering their brands, manufacturers and cultivation partners opportunities for new market expansion, new store distribution, and engagement at the retail level to maximize sell-through. As Petalfast’s preferred supply chain partner, Eagle Eyes Transport can support brand production and manufacturing needs for the company’s clients in the state.

With Eagle Eyes Transport, Petalfast brands and retailers will have access to the company’s logistics and regulatory compliance expertise and receive safe, reliable and punctual transportation services. The partnership includes large wholesale and retail deliveries, warehouse storage and fulfillment, sample deliveries to testing facilities, secure cash transport and depositing services, waste disposal, and fresh frozen deliveries using refrigerated units and freezer box trucks.

“Our goal is to be a one-stop, trusted solution, allowing businesses to focus on their core mission of producing the finest quality cannabis products while we work to guarantee their bottom line,” stated Raphael Richter, co-CEO of Eagle Eyes Transport. “We transport over $120 million in product annually throughout Massachusetts. Alongside Petalfast, we will continue expanding our reach to ensure that every business enjoys a professional transportation experience that culminates in product reaching its destination safely and securely, on time, and in compliance with all Cannabis Control Commission regulations.”

The Eagle Eyes partnership comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona markets, as well as new partnerships with AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Legion of Bloom, and Life Cannabis Co and Wonderbrett.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay