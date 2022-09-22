Petalfast Expands Cannabis Sales & Marketing Platform To Arizona, Partners With Consensus Holdings

Petalfast is expanding into the Arizona cannabis market, and entered into a partnership in the state with Consensus Holdings. The launch comes on the heels of Petalfast’s recent expansion into the Michigan and Massachusetts markets. Petalfast’s expansion into the region offers smaller, Arizona-grown brands the ability to scale their sales and field efforts across the state, and gives brands in Petalfast’s California portfolio a pathway to expand into a new market through a trusted ecosystem.

“Arizona’s burgeoning adult-use market and well-established medical program, alongside its high consumer demand, give us an incredible framework to provide our two customers – cannabis brands and retailers – with the best services to scale their operations,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “It all comes down to building strong relationships with trusted partners, which is why Petalfast prioritizes the recruitment of the most qualified, passionate, and authentic local teams. The launch in Arizona will play a key role in our expansion as we continue to propel this industry forward.”

Alongside Petalfast’s expansion into Arizona, the company entered into partnership with Consensus Holdings: a production facility, indoor flower cultivation, distribution hub and brand house featuring the Feel Sublime brand and a portfolio of third-party brands including Korova, Levata, Country Cannabis, Weedsy and SiP Elixirs.

“The proven route-through-market model provided by Petalfast makes them an ideal partner to represent and expand our brand within the Arizona marketplace,” stated Shawn Falconbridge, managing director of Consensus Holdings. “Our goal is to inspire health, wellness and good vibes through our growing list of brands and products. We are confident that Petalfast’s ability to foster and maintain meaningful relationships and penetrate new channels will help us achieve this at scale, offering even more consumers our elevated cannabis experience. With Petalfast’s go-to-market expertise, we will be able to focus on better serving our current and future partners through growing our production, operations and distribution capabilities to be a premiere partner for brands entering the Arizona market.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of meeboonstudio and John D Sirlin via Shutterstock

