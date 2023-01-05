Petalfast Enriches Its Product Portfolio With Premium California Hashery, Emerald Sun

Petalfast, a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Emerald Sun, a crop-to-customer, sun-grown cannabis supply chain company and California hashery. Emerald Sun, alongside its suite of solventless brands Big Top, Shish and Jam Cannabis Goods, joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout the state of California and nationwide.

Emerald Sun works directly with nurseries and farmers to select resin-rich cultivars for hash making, and manages the plant all the way from farm, to storage, processing, production, and final packaging for optimal quality.

“Emerald Sun’s stand-out expertise across the sun-grown cannabis supply chain makes them an incredible partner in California, and their innovative suite of unique brands are backed by a rare combination of cannabis science and business savvy,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “We are excited to implement our proven sales and field and trade marketing tactics to help drive their brands into new distribution channels while offering more top-tier products to our retail customers.”

The partnership with Emerald Sun further broadens Petalfast’s diverse product portfolio, adding the following brands:

Big Top: Cannabis-infused confections made with 100 percent pure ice water hash, known for their 100 mg THC caramel popcorn bags;

Shish: A solventless concentrate brand offering a variety of products, specializing in quality hash made from sungrown cannabis;

Jam Cannabis Goods: A family brand from Mendocino County, CA sourcing directly from NorCal cannabis farmers and offering a line of flower, gummies, ice water bubble hash and infused pre-rolls.

The addition of Emerald Sun’s suite of brands comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Arizona, Massachusetts and Michigan markets, as well as new partnerships with AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Legion of Bloom, Wonderbrett, and Life Cannabis Co.

