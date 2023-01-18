Here's Where You Can Buy Legal Weed These Days: More Store Openings In These 3 States

New Fluent Cannabis Shop To Open In FL

Cansortium Inc. TIUM CNTMF, which operates under the Fluent brand announced the grand opening of its 29th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 32nd retail location nationwide.

The Miami-based company also said it plans to open three additional store locations in Florida in the first half of 2023.

"With the fastest-gaining market share in Florida and plans to open three additional retail locations across the Sunshine State – including one additional location in south Pensacola on Chase Street – we will continue to prioritize our Florida strategy as we look to provide the best cannabis and service to more patients, create good-paying jobs in local communities and bring value to our investors," said Fluent Cannabis Care director of sales Victor Bindi.

Fluent will host its official grand opening of Fluent Pensacola at 301 East Nine Mile Road on Friday, Jan 20.

The new 2,500 sq. ft. medical cannabis dispensary will carry Fluent's full house of brands, including Smokiez edibles, BLACK Line, MOODS and Fluent Care tinctures and vape cartridges, to name a few.

Jushi Expands VA Retail Footprint

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is opening its fifth medical cannabis dispensary in Virginia and its 37th nationwide.

Beyond Hello Arlington at 2701 Wilson Blvd. will begin serving Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

"This new retail location has ample comfortable seating throughout the store along with standardized tested products for patients," said Jim Cacioppo, the company's CEO, chairman and founder. "We look forward to continuing to be a good business and community partner in the Commonwealth as well as delivering a retail experience exceeding expectations."

StateHouse Opens Another Urbn Leaf Store In CA

StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZ STHZF opened its first Urbn Leaf dispensary in West Hollywood, expanding its retail presence in the Golden State to 14 stores.

Located at 8477 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, the new shop will sell both recreational and medical cannabis.

"Urbn Leaf WeHo is our 14th dispensary in California and 15th on the West Coast," Ed Schmults, the company's CEO said. "We continue to expand our presence and to consolidate the state's highly fragmented cannabis industry, thanks to the hard work of our retail, production, and distribution teams."

Carmel Valley Opens Store In CA

Carmel Valley held a grand opening event at its first licensed California dispensary last week.

Located at 27820 Dorris Drive in Mid Valley, the new dispensary is a joint venture between Salvatore Palma, founder of Higher Level of Care Dispensaries and partners Aram Stoney and John Defloria, founders of Big Sur Canna+Botanicals.

In addition to high-grade cannabis, the new Carmel Valley shop offers an assortment of tinctures, concentrates, topicals, vapes and accessories.

Photo: Benzinga edit from Shutterstock