NY Crackdown On Illicit Weed Market, Pa Gov.'s Final Pardons, MN Lawmakers On Legalization & More

NY Lawmakers To Crackdown On 'Sticker Stores' Selling Weed

The first recreational cannabis sales in New York kicked off in December, nearly two years after the state legalized recreational marijuana.

The state's illicit marijuana market is thriving while there is only one shop so far selling legal adult-use weed.

To tackle the issue of retailers who are selling stickers and "gifting" their customers with cannabis, state officials and lawmakers met Thursday to discuss ways of putting an end to stores "illegally dispensing and selling marijuana," by using a loophole in New York State law.

Republican politicians, including State Senator Tom O'Mara, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and Assemblyman Chris Friend met with law enforcement representatives and local leaders and called on Governor Kathy Hochul and her Dem colleagues to approve the legislation S9365/A9815.

The three lawmakers are set to reintroduce the bill that would "strengthen existing law, outlaw sticker stores, and establish criminal and civil penalties for violators," according to the NY State Senate website.

"New York State needs to stop the proliferation of illegal marijuana' sticker stores' throughout the region we represent and statewide," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. "These illegal operations diminish the quality of life and risk the safety of the communities and neighborhoods where they operate."

Pennsylvania Gov Grants His Final Pardons, Over 2500 In Total

Gov. Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons this week, adding up to a total of 2,540 issued during his tenure.

Nearly a quarter of the total number of pardons were cannabis related, including 395 that were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses and 232 granted under the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, according to a press release.

"Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it's been my honor to grant it," Gov. Wolf said on Thursday. "A record prevents positive forward motion in a person's life and can spark a repetitive cycle of defeat. I firmly believe that with restored rights, pardoned Pennsylvanians prove themselves by stepping up and giving back to our communities."

Minnesota Senator Urges More Research Before Considering Rec Legalization

Minnesota House Democrats unveiled a wide-ranging bill allowing 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use recreational cannabis last week. The measure would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions.

The 250-page legislation from Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), advanced through the House Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

Still, some are questioning the effects marijuana has on over health.

Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson recently said that more research is needed before legalization is considered, reported Valley News Live.

"The Addictive Behavior Journal for March of 2023 will be releasing a comprehensive study that actually showed that youth marijuana usage actually increases after recreational legalization passes," Nelson said. "That should be a warning bell for all of us."

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay