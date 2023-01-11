Puffco Unveils The Proxy Droplet, A Water Pipe Accessory To 'Celebrate Cannabis'

Cannabis-device maker Puffco has introduced The Proxy Droplet, a percolated water filtration piece for the Puffco Proxy.

The Proxy base inserts into the top of the droplet to deliver what the company calls 'cooler, smoother hits.'

The Droplet also features a hand-blown borosilicate glass display, which fits comfortably in customers' hands and on any surface in their homes.

According to the news release made available to Benzinga, it will be available online beginning Jan. 12.

Last Year, Puffco began to roll out an ecosystem of accessories for broader cannabis consumption flexibility.

“The Proxy elevates the dabbing experience, and integrates with the glass community in a way that consumer technology hasn’t before,” said Puffco founder Roger Volodarsky at that time. “We designed a familiar pipe form around it that honors and celebrates the cultural legacy of cannabis."

Price at $119.99, the water pipe accessory has not included a Proxy base unit.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

All Images Are Courtesy Of Puffco