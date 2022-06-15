ñol

Puffco Unveils The Proxy, Its First Truly Modular Vaporizer

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor 
June 15, 2022 2:00 PM | 1 min read

Leading electronic cannabis consumption device innovator Puffco has unveiled its newest flagship product, the Puffco Proxy.

Configured with an elegant, ergonomic glass pipe that evokes the rich history of cannabis consumption, the Proxy’s innovative, removable base design allows for compatibility and customization with other pipe accessories. 

The Proxy base unit has a simple push-button interface with four programmed heat settings and employs the same cutting-edge 3D heating technology that first debuted as a high-performance add-on to Puffco’s award-winning Peak Pro device.

The patented modular design offers glass artists a broad new canvas and platform to create meaningful pieces. Puffco will also begin to roll out an ecosystem of accessories in the coming months, for broader cannabis consumption flexibility.

“The Proxy elevates the dabbing experience, and integrates with the glass community in a way that consumption technology hasn’t before,” explains Puffco founder Roger Volodarsky. “It’s very portable and approachable; and something the community can truly gather around. We designed a familiar pipe form around it that honors and celebrates the cultural legacy of cannabis, but the modularity of the Proxy base enables makers in the space to create art around it in a really accessible way.”

Priced at $299.99, the Proxy includes a carrying case with extra chamber storage, a slot for concentrate jars and a compartment for its USB-C cable. 

 

 

