Cannabis Sales In Vermont Add Millions, Virgin Islands Debate Cannabis, Thailand's Bill In Limbo

Vermont Recreational Cannabis Sales

Adult-use cannabis shops in Vermont sold $2.6 million in October, according to data shared by the state tax department, reported MJBizDaily. Recreational cannabis shops finally opened for business on October 1 to lines of people who were patiently waiting since the crack of dawn. After all, Vermont legislators took fully two years to sign off on retail cannabis sales and more than four years after they’d agreed on personal cultivation and possession.

U.S. Virgin Islands: Senators Debate Rec Cannabis Bill

The Committee of the Whole and senators criticized the executive branch for failing to implement the four-year-old medical cannabis legislation, reported VIDailyMail.

Bill No. 34-0345, sponsored by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, seeks to legalize cannabis for adults and establish a framework for regulation and social equity. However, testifiers from the executive branch spent considerable time comparing Sarauw’s bill to competing legislation.

Thailand: Cannabis Bill In Limbo

Thailand’s Cannabis Bill will have to wait, especially after the House meeting collapsed last week due to the lack of a quorum. When the House approved the deletion of "Section 3" of the bill that stipulates cannabis is not a narcotic drug, MPs from both government and opposition parties left the chamber, reported local media.

In November, Thailand’s Cannabis Program took another hit. Cannabis shops and cafes in Thailand will no longer be permitted to allow customers to smoke marijuana on the premises though on-site consumption of medical marijuana will still be tolerated only if the cannabis is sold by a medical practitioner. Thailand opened its first cannabis cafes in late July hoping to beef up its tourism prospects following the pandemic.

Photo by Bank Phrom on Unsplash.