Wild N' Out Star Watts Homie Quan Inks Cannabis Distribution Deal With Just Mary

Cannabis delivery company Just Mary has partnered with comedian and "Wild N’ Out" star Watts Homie Quan to exclusively deliver his new recreational product Growin’ Up LA.

Just Mary Delivery, an app available in Los Angeles, features local and minority-owned brands and offers same-day deliveries to San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles, Beach Cities, Culver City, Inglewood, and surrounding areas.

Just Mary is the delivery arm of Greenwood & Company, "a fully vertical company licensed in California that helps bring brands to market owned by cannabis mogul, Marlo Richardson," stated the company in a press release.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Watts Homie Quan and play a role in making the vision he had for his cannabis brand come to fruition,” Richardson said. “At Greenwood and Company and Just Mary Delivery, we go above and beyond to work with individuals that are typically overlooked in the legal cannabis industry.”

Quan praised the partnership.

“Not many of us have this opportunity so I’m happy to be a part of history because it’s not too many successful Black-owned cannabis companies that exist,” he said. “What’s another amazing aspect I’m excited about is the women behind the scenes, Marlo is an amazing mentor and friend, it’s dope to have strong Black women on your team.”

Photo by Rowan Freeman on Unsplash.