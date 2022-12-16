ADHC To Acquire Cannabis Firm & Amazon Vendor Rolls Choice

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ADHC confirmed Friday it has reached an agreement to acquire Rolls Choice, a southern California-based cannabis firm, and an Amazon AMZN vendor.

Rolls Choice is currently ADHC Joint Venture/Acquisition partner. In June 2022, ADHC announced that www.amazon.com has started selling Rolls Choice cannabis adhesive pen.

Under the new agreement, ADHC will acquire Rolls Choice as a wholly-owned subsidiary, and provide additional funding to the cannabis company for inventory and marketing.

"I am very excited about joining ADHC. The company provides a perfect match for growing the Cannabis Adhesive Glue Pen Product line, as well as the many other products I have under development, " Allen Staines of Rolls Choice stated.

ADHC management commented, “This deal is the first of a series of acquisitions we are reviewing. Rolls Choice is getting some major attention from cannabis innovators, and we are looking for major celebrity endorsements from household names. More significant developments are on the horizon. Major share reduction, new management, new business initiatives and furthering our acquisition plans are all progressing as we look toward a prosperous 2023.”

Social Media Strategy

Rolls Choice has more than 80,000 social media followers, which will be introduced to ADHC social media platforms on Twitter, TikTok, Meta Platform’s META Instagram, and Facebook. This relationship will establish a very strong presence providing brand awareness to potential customers and shareholders as the Universal Wellness/Rolls Choice business relationship develops and revenues grow.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Price Action

ADHC shares closed Thursday market session 24.58% lower at $0.0044 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash