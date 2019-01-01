QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
American Diversified Holdings Corp is a holding company. It is engaged in the business of consulting and business development.

American Diversified Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Diversified (ADHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Diversified (OTCPK: ADHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Diversified's (ADHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Diversified.

Q

What is the target price for American Diversified (ADHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Diversified

Q

Current Stock Price for American Diversified (ADHC)?

A

The stock price for American Diversified (OTCPK: ADHC) is $0.0018 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Diversified (ADHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Diversified.

Q

When is American Diversified (OTCPK:ADHC) reporting earnings?

A

American Diversified does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Diversified (ADHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Diversified.

Q

What sector and industry does American Diversified (ADHC) operate in?

A

American Diversified is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.