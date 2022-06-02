Universal Wellness ROLLS CHOICE Cannabis Adhesive Pen Now Available On AMAZON

Universal Wellness Holding Corp fka American Diversified Holdings Corporation ADHC announced that www.amazon.com AMZN is selling ROLLS CHOICE CANNABIS ADHESIVE PEN. ADHC Joint Venture/Acquisition partner ROLLS CHOICE is now poised to drive sales and expand product offerings.

“Getting our product listing on AMAZON.com is an incredible achievement for company. This listing paves the way for our innovative cannabis products to be introduced to millions of customers,” stated ADHC. “Shareholders should look forward to more developments in the near term that should serve to provide a solid foundation for shareholder value.”

The agreement provides for ADHC to provide funding to ROLLS CHOICE. A royalty will be paid to ADHC from the gross sales of Rolls Choice line of cannabis related adhesive products. After a due diligence period and further research into the development of ROLLS CHOICE product line, the parties anticipate that ADHC will acquire all the assets of ROLLS CHOICE. Additionally, Allen Staines, the founder of ROLLS CHOICE will be responsible for all ADHC and Universal Wellness social media sites including Twitter and Instagram. ROLLS CHOICE has applied for a trademark with the USPTO under the application number 972978083

"I am very excited about joining Universal Wellness. The company provides a perfect match for growing the Cannabis Adhesive Glue Pen Product line, as well as the many other products I have under development, " stated Allen Staines, of ROLLED CHOICE.

Photo by ANIRUDH on Unsplash