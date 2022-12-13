Prima And Prospect Farms Merge As Uplifter Brands

Prima acquired Prospect Farms. Together, they form Uplifter Brands, PBC, a CPG house of brands across personal care, supplements, spa and hospitality, private label, and pet wellness.

The acquisition gives Prima ownership of Prospect Farms, a USDA Certified Organic hemp farm and manufacturing complex. With over 250-acres of regenerative cultivation, the farm holds a greenhouse, pharmaceutical-grade filing system, and on-site lab.

"At a time when many of our competitors are shutting down, consolidating, or moving away from cannabinoids all-together, we're doubling down on the ingredient and its vast therapeutic benefits," stated Laurel Angelica Myers, Uplifter Brands' co-CEO. "With the acquisition of a USDA Certified Organic hemp farm and an even bigger plan to lead the wellness category with the cleanest, science-backed botanical therapeutic products, we can't wait to share what's coming next."

Uplifter Brands unifies Prima's clinically-backed products, and national distribution at Sephora and The Vitamin Shoppe, with Prospect Farms' raw material cultivation and manufacturing capabilities, as well as their established Spa and Hospitality partnerships at Equinox, Exhale Spa, Castle Hot Springs and Cowshed at Soho House.

"We're thrilled to join Prima and partner closely with their team of proven consumer products experts to build Uplifter Brands, which is uniquely positioned to be the next generation wellness platform with a portfolio of truly trusted products for the whole family. Our house of purpose-driven brands, underpinned by an unwavering commitment to sourcing, science and standards, will lead the wellness category with formulation science, operational excellence, and vertical integration from seed-to-store," stated Brad Tipper, Uplifter Brands' co-CEO.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay