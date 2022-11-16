FTX Crypto Collapse And Bitcoin Bankruptcies Got You Down? Cannabis Can Help Anxiety, Say Studies

FTX’s stunning collapse not only left employees “sick with anger,” but the company may also have more than one million creditors, rather than its initially stated 100,000, according to information in a Tuesday bankruptcy filing.

The past week’s shocking events have no doubt taken a toll on more than people’s pocketbooks and portfolios but also their trust in crypto, and in some, their own good judgment thus producing anxiety that could be as unprecedented as the FTX debacle itself.

Lehman Brother’s 2008 collapse, when its stock plunged 93%, marked the beginning of a global financial crisis. People lost their homes, jobs, retirement savings, and many at the time admitted they lost their sense of stability or worse. It probably feels similar for those involved in crypto and those affected by FTX's FTT/USD bankruptcy.

Can Cannabis/CBD Help? Here’s Hoping

Let’s look at one study involving over 7000 adults in which cannabis use improved depression and anxiety at 12 and 18 months.

Researchers concluded that this real-world data analysis provided evidence of the effectiveness of cannabis on depression and anxiety, saying “this study offers reasonable justification for the completion of large clinical trials to further the understanding of medical cannabis as a treatment for anxiety and depression.”

The study was published in Psychiatry Research.

Anxiety And Improved Cognition

Another study published in Nature showed that full-spectrum CBD (that is, all the components in the plant) significantly reduced anxiety levels but also appeared to improve scores on several cognitive-related tests.

Young Adults And Treatment-Resistant Anxiety

An Australian study showed that CBD could be a promising therapy for treatment-resistant anxiety among young adults.

The results in 31 young men and women involved in the study were remarkable, said Paul Amminger, a research fellow and professor of youth mental health at the University of Melbourne, who led the study.

The improvement was even greater when researchers analyzed physician ratings, which showed a 51% decline in symptoms.

“Cannabidiol is a promising treatment option, which appears safe and effective,” said Patrick McGorry, the study's co-investigator. “We need further research to confirm this and explore its value.”

The study was published in August 2022 in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry.

Photo: Kindel Media by Pixabay and ImageFlow by Shutterstock