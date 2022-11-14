Exclusive: Tilt Holdings & Old Pal Roll Out THC-Infused Brownie Mix Just In Time For The Holidays

Cannabis company Tilt Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF has partnered with marijuana lifestyle brand Old Pal on a new cannabis confection for this holiday season. The duo collaborated on a convenient, cannabis-infused brownie mix, that is a simplified approach to a classic, dubbed “Baked at Home.”

The new product includes simple, dry ingredients–sugar, salt, baking powder, and cocoa infused with 100mg of THC in powdered form. To prepare, simply add eggs and butter before baking at 350 degrees. The box produces 20 brownies, at roughly 5mg each.

“For people, their first edible experience was more than likely a brownie,” stated Tilt’s senior vice president of corporate development, Cristina De Tomasi. “Old Pal’s “Baked at Home” brownie mix is a great way to introduce or reintroduce, edibles to cannabis-curious adults in your life in a safe and delicious way. We look forward to continuing to build a rich brand partnership with Old Pal to help them realize their creative product development potential in Massachusetts and beyond.”

The infused mix will be available in Massachusetts via Tilt’s Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. In California, it’s produced by Big Pete’s and sent to retailers by Old Pal. Baked at Home will arrive on shelves just in time for Green Wednesday shopping and it retails in both states for approximately $25.

"Most cannabis consumers remember their first infused brownies as being a formative experience,” Rusty Wilenkin, Old Pal co-founder and chief executive officer said in a statement. “However, they were probably messy, uncertain and impossible to dose correctly. That’s why we collaborated with the team at Tilt to develop “Baked at Home” as a convenient box mix. We wanted to create a mixture as easy to make as any other non-infused version, with the added benefit of cannabis for unwinding during the Holiday period. We’re pleased to have Tilt as a brand partner to help us bring this nostalgic brownie mix to life.”

Each box of Baked at Home brownie mix is infused with a water-soluble powder created from locally sourced oil, which increases the bioavailability of the THC and allows the distillate to bond with the mix in powder form. This results in a smooth, light mixture similar to a traditional off-the-shelf, baked goods box mix that you can find at most grocery stores.

Recent Milestones

This is the 9th brand launched by Tilt. Other recent rollouts include Ricky Williams' Highsman in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, the social impact-driven brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, and the award-winning maker of chocolate bars, Coda Signature also in the Bay State.

In addition, Curaealf’s subsidiary Jupiter Research recently entered into an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with Curaleaf International CURLF to bring the Jupiter manufactured Liquid Que vaporizer to new territories abroad, for use as a medical device with extracts developed by Curaleaf International, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals in the relevant territories.

Price Action

Tilt shares closed Friday market session 8.10% lower at $0.09 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilt Holdings and Old Pal