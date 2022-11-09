ñol

TILT Subsidiary Jupiter Research To Develop And Supply Custom Pod Vaporizer For Curaleaf International

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 9, 2022 11:34 AM | 2 min read
TILT Subsidiary Jupiter Research To Develop And Supply Custom Pod Vaporizer For Curaleaf International

Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT has entered into an exclusive five-year manufacture, supply and distribution agreement with Curaleaf International Limited CURLF to bring the Jupiter manufactured Liquid Que vaporizer to new territories abroad, for use as a medical device with extracts developed by Curaleaf International, subject to obtaining regulatory approvals in the relevant territories.

Introduced in 2020, the Liquid Que vaporizer is the first independent pod system to be manufactured by Jupiter Research. Featuring a snap-in pod cartridge, magnetic connection, and rechargeable power supply, the Liquid Que’s design preserves the integrity of high-viscosity extracts at every stage.

Jupiter Research will be Curaleaf International’s exclusive supplier of all vaporizer hardware, cartridges, and related accessories including the Liquid Que, for use with liquid medical cannabis products, bringing it initially to the United Kingdom and European Union, with other territories such as Switzerland, Norway, Australia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates to follow.

Curaleaf International will in turn develop each market, coordinate approval of the formulations and extracts in each territory per local regulations and distribute the approved Liquid Que device in these markets exclusively. The Liquid Que is expected to reach the UK beginning in late 2023.

Price Action

TILT Holdings shares were trading 9.58% higher at $0.1052 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

