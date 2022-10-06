TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand.

What Happened?

The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array of sweet aromas in the following offerings:

Blyss Flower - an eighth of expertly grown, premium cannabis

- an eighth of expertly grown, premium cannabis Blyss Chyllum - a 100-percent recyclable glass chillum packed with 0.35g of flower

- a 100-percent recyclable glass chillum packed with 0.35g of flower Blyss Vape - a vape containing 300mg of a 3:1 THC: CBD ratio that is rich in beta-caryophyllene.

Why It Matters?

"It's our goal to provide our wholesale customers with a portfolio of in-demand products that will not only differentiate their dispensaries from the competition but also attract patient and consumer interest across demographics," Chris Kelly, senior vice president of revenue growth at TILT, said. "Black Buddha Cannabis is a brand that has built a loyal following and is a strong addition to our portfolio."

Roz McCarthy, founder and CEO of Black Buddha Cannabis, shared Kelly's enthusiasm. "We've been careful to select partners who share our vision and commitment to product quality and integrity, and in TILT, we've found a capable and trustworthy steward of our brand," she said.

Roz McCarthy is the driving force and founder of Black Buddha Cannabis, as well as Minorities for Medical Marijuana Inc., which advocates for equity and diversity in the nascent cannabis marketplace.

Both organizations originated from the personal needs and experiences of McCarthy, who found cannabis instrumental to her healing journey after a car accident.

Her brand seeks to promote optimal wellness across every aspect of life and support each patient or consumer to achieve their potential and live with passion and purpose.

What's Next?

Black Buddha Cannabis is also expected to launch in the Pennsylvania market this fall through the brand's exclusive partnership with TILT.

TLLTF Price Action

TILT's shares traded 2.39% higher at $0.124 per share at the time of writing on Thursday.

