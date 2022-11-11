Spartan Sword Partners With Warfighter Hemp To Elevate CBD Visibility To Veterans

Warfighter Hemp and the Veteran-founded 501(c)3 Spartan Sword entered into an exclusive multi-year strategic partnership that elevates CBD visibility to Veterans, first responders and their families in North America. The news coincides fittingly with Veterans Day.

With this partnership, Spartan Sword becomes the first nationally known Veteran non-profit to form a sponsorship agreement with a CBD company, making Warfighter Hemp the "Official CBD of Veterans."

The strategic partnership fills a void in the health and wellness portfolio of CBD products for Veterans and other consumers in North America demanding safe, federally legal, natural options to support recovery, calmness, and improved sleep.

"As a leader in the CBD market space, Warfighter Hemp is a welcomed addition to meeting the health and wellness needs of the 20 million Veterans who have served in the US Armed Forces," stated Boone Cutler, Spartan Sword chairman and Iraq War Veteran. "We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our veterans and their families."

In honor of Veterans Day and the strategic partnership announced between SpartanSword.org and Warfighter Hemp, Warfighter Hemp is offering a 55% discount off all products from Veterans Day, November 11 through the entire weekend ending on November 13th. Customers can use the Promo Code BRAVERY55.

Spartan Sword Saves Lives

SpartanSword.org's mission is to prevent Veteran and first responder suicide. According to the American Legion, approximately 22 Veterans take their lives daily.

The Sword, which was forged from steel from the wreckage of the Twin Towers, travels the country to events where Veterans and first responders take the Spartan Pledge, a simple two sentence oath to reach out to their fellow Veteran for support should they ever contemplate suicide.

Through the partnership, Warfighter Hemp will have a premiere brand presence at Spartan Sword Veteran events, including this year's Veterans Day Parade in New York City.

Photo: Courtesy of Spartan Sword