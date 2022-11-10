Tilray's CANACA Launches 3 New High-Potency Full-Spectrum Butane Hash Oil Infused Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding its CANACA cannabis brand portfolio. The brand’s latest product release includes the launch of three new high-potency full-spectrum butane hash oil infused products, along with expanded distribution of its current collection across Canada, for discerning cannabis enthusiasts, demanding boosted experiences.

CANACA’s three new fall BHO-infused product launches include:

Shredded Weedies

Home of CANACA's new infused milled flower line features milled whole flower and BHO infused crumble. Combined to deliver a consistent and convenient smoke in a 3g format, Sky OG is the single strain BHO source.

Crumble Cones

Infused with Golden Pine BHO for an amped-up THC experience, these handy pre-rolls come in a 3-pack at 0.5 g each.

Indica 30

A redeveloped 3-pack of 0.5g infused pre-rolls. A proprietary blend of trichome-dense, hand-harvested indica whole flower is boosted with an amped-up infusion of high-potency Sky OG BHO crumble.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News

A Global List Of Cannabis Operators And Executives To Keep An Eye On In 2022 And Beyond

Spain Seizes World's Largest Cannabis Haul To Date, Group Busted Was Supplying Most Of Europe

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Tilray Stockholders Vote 'FOR' Tilray's Proposal To Protect Stockholders And Promote Accountability