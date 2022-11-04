ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Tilray Stockholders Vote 'FOR' Tilray's Proposal To Protect Stockholders And Promote Accountability

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 4, 2022 9:24 AM | 2 min read
Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Tilray Stockholders Vote 'FOR' Tilray's Proposal To Protect Stockholders And Promote Accountability

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY announced that Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co., have recommended that Tilray stockholders vote forproposal 3, the company’s proposal to eliminate Tilray’s class 1 common stock at the company’s annual meeting of stockholders to be held on November 22, 2022.

“We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis agree that stockholders should support Proposal 3 at the upcoming Annual Meeting,” stated Irwin D. Simon, Tilray Brands’ chairman and CEO. “The endorsement of the two major independent proxy advisory firms reaffirms our conviction that proposal 3 is in the best interests of our stockholders and a critical part of our strategy to simplify our capital structure and modernize our corporate governance, which we believe will protect stockholders and promote accountability. We encourage stockholders to vote “FOR” Proposal 3 and all proposals at our upcoming annual meeting to support strong corporate governance and oversight.”

In determining to recommend for proposal 3, ISS noted:

“This proposal will simplify and update the company's governing documents to reflect that no shares of class 1 common stock are outstanding, and none will be issued in the future. In addition, this will have no impact on the rights of current shareholders. Therefore, support for this proposal is warranted.”

Glass Lewis, which joined ISS in recommending for” proposal 3, noted:

“Allowing one vote per share generally operates as a safeguard for common shareholders by ensuring that those who hold a significant minority of shares are able to weigh in on issues set forth by the board.”

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of Matthias Zomer via Pexels, squarefrog via Pixabay

Related News

 

First NOXX Cannabis Dispensary Set To Open In August In Grand Rapids, Michigan

North American Cannabis Market: Is Interest Waning In Canada And The US? Here's What A New Report Says

 

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Glass Lewis & Co.Institutional Shareholder ServicesIrwin D. SimonpremiumCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.