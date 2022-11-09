EXCLUSIVE: Cann & Kiva Partner To Launch Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Starter Pack – THC-Infused Gravy And Cranberry Sage

This Thanksgiving has something special for all cannabis enthusiasts out there!

Celebrity-backed cannabis beverage Cann has teamed up with marijuana edibles brand Kiva to launch a THC-infused Thanksgiving starter pack – 2 packs of Kiva’s THC-infused gravy and a 6-pack of Cann’s seasonal favorite Cranberry Sage.

While Kiva has been a long-term valued distribution partner of Cann’s this is the first time the duo has partnered on a limited-time product bundle, available exclusively online via both brands, Ashley Fields, SVP of marketing and communications at Cann, told Benzinga.

The idea behind this limited product offering is to provide people with something that would help the holidays pass more smoothly. Sometimes celebrations can bring awkward moments caused by small arguments among family members, so Cann and Kiva worked together to give you “a way to avoid the holiday drama.”

Better Way to Holidaze Bundle has a price tag of $34 and is available in California online only, while supplies last.

“Cann’s microdosed Cranberry Sage is sweet and a touch savory and leaves you with no hangover or regrets,” Fields said. “Kiva’s single-serve gravy pairs turkey stock, salt, onion and garlic with 10mg of THC.”

How much THC and CBD do you get with this combo?

“Cann’s 2mg THC & 4mg CBD 8oz cans are designed to be sessionable - so you can control and build your buzz,” she continued. “With a typical onset of 10-15 minutes, we encourage you to start with one and go from there. Pair it with Kiva’s single-serve gravy packets with 10mg THC for a total of 12mg THC and 2mg CBD.”

Enjoy the new way to holidaze.

Photo: Courtesy of Kiva and Cann