First NOXX Cannabis Dispensary Set To Open In August In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Michigan residents, especially in the Grand Rapids area, have an exciting addition bound to shake up the local cannabis economy.

Noxx Cannabis is launching a retail shop in Grand Rapids in August and plans to open two additional dispensaries and a production facility in Grand Rapids by the end of the year, generating more than 150 new jobs.

Noxx’s mission is to bring the best brands, products, and hospitality to Grand Rapids. It aims to encourage everyone to unapologetically embrace the things that make them unique, without fear or judgment. Its goal is to harness the power of cannabis to encourage greater inclusivity.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be rolling out our first retail store in Grand Rapids. It is one of the strongest cannabis markets in Michigan, if not the country. Data indicates that Grand Rapids generates approximately 20% of Michigan’s retail cannabis sales,” NOXX Founder and CEO Tommy Nafso said. “Grand Rapids has the sweet-spot combination of a strong consumer base with a strong sense of community plus a common-sense pro-business local government — which allows us to invest heavily in the market and the community.”

Based on June 2022 retail sales of approximately $190 million, Michigan is on track to deliver $2.2 billion in annual retail sales, making it one of the largest cannabis markets in the United States. Legal adult-use cannabis sales generated $16.5 billion in 2021, and this figure is expected to reach over $33 billion worldwide by 2025. Other leading cannabis industry players include Canopy Growth Corp. CGC, Cronos Group Inc. CRON and Tilray Inc. TLRY.

Experience Wins Out?

The cannabis industry is increasingly becoming more competitive, and Noxx says it looks to stand out through its highly skilled and experienced management team and culture of acceptance and inclusivity.

Collectively, the Noxx team has over 45 years of executive management experience, with 11 years in cannabis management. The team is composed of experts from their respective fields from outside the cannabis industry who are now applying best practices to cannabis.

The team has extensive experience managing dispensaries throughout Grand Rapids and an in-depth understanding of who the local customer base is. The team includes Chief Revenue Officer Travis Harrison, who previously worked at Holistic Industries, Shinola and Ralph Lauren Corp. RL; Chief Product, Supply Chain and Strategic Partnerships Officer Michael Krefman, formerly with The Gap Inc. GPS and Pleasantrees; Chief Marketing Officer Laura Hufschmidt, previously with Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ; and Vice President of Operations Recardo Saco, previously with Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

Production will start with flower and pre-rolls and will extend to additional consumption methods like vape cartridges in the near future. It’s also developing house brands for wholesale. The brands are in different stages of development and expected to debut alongside Noxx’s first store opening in August.

Make sure to mark your calendars and stop by Noxx Cannabis for the retailer’s August launch. You can visit in person at 2440 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49512. To learn more about Noxx Cannabis, visit the website: https://noxx.com/.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo from: https://noxx.com/