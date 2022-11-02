Stirling CBD Launches Energy And Immunity Gummies With CBDA And CBGA

Stirling CBD announced the release of two products: CBD Energy Gummies and CBD Immunity Gummies. The Energy Gummies and Immunity Gummies use a full spectrum CBD with high cannabidiol acid and cannabigerol acid content. CBDA and CBGA may help support the body's natural ability to fight off pathogens and increase energy levels.

Stirling is using a new solventless-extracted, water-soluble, full-spectrum CBD, CBDA, and CBGA for these products. According to Joe Kryszak, president of Stirling CBD, "Most CBD companies use ethanol, butane, or carbon dioxide to extract cannabinoids from the hemp plant. We use a proprietary process to extract cannabinoids using only ice water and air bubbles, making it the purest CBD available. Because it's water-soluble, it will provide five to 10 times better bioavailability than oil-based CBD."

The CBD Energy Gummies include additional organic ingredients proven to provide the energy the body needs. The gummies contain 20mg of full-spectrum CBD, 50mg of caffeine from green coffee beans, vitamin B12, CoQ10, and L-Theanine.

The CBD Immunity Gummies are formulated to help the body's immune system stay strong. In addition to the 20mg of full-spectrum CBD, these gummies also include the following: Vitamins C and D, Zinc, Black Elderberry and Echinacea.

"Our formulators have done an amazing job with these gummies," continued Kryszak. "We challenged them to keep these gummies organic, so they formulated them with pectin from oranges, which is far healthier than gelatin. We replaced cane sugar and corn syrup with beet sugar and tapioca, making these gummies more easily digestible and lowering total calories considerably," added Kryszak.

All Stirling products contain less than 0.3% Delta 9-THC as federal law requires.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

Related News

Stirling CBD Data Shows That Over 50% Of CBD Users Are Part Of The Baby Boomer And Gen X Generations