Stirling CBD Data Shows That Over 50% Of CBD Users Are Part Of The Baby Boomer And Gen X Generations

The baby boomer generation's use of CBD and cannabinoid products is surging, according to new data from Stirling CBD. Boomers' use of CBD and cannabinoids increased 212% last year. Now, more than 50% of those using the products are in the baby boomer and Gen X demographic groups.

Stirling CBD, based in North Carolina, is a provider of natural CBD products derived from organic hemp, with no psychoactive components. CBD, short for cannabidiol, has become a popular organic remedy for joint pain, insomnia and nervous system illnesses, common ailments in people in their late 40s or older.

"The increased use of CBD products among the older generations, more specifically those born in the 1960s and 1970s, shows the reach and comfortability this generation has with CBD products," stated Joe Kryszak, CEO of Stirling. "While this generation experienced cannabis decades ago, they are now using CBD products to alleviate ailments and live a longer and potentially pain-free life."

According to the company CBD has risen in popularity largely because of the variety of health benefits it claims to offer, including:

Improved coordination.

Relief from occasional pain.

Circulatory concerns.

Blood management.

Brain function.

As awareness of the benefits of CBD has grown, so has Americans' use of the product:

33% of American adults have used CBD once or more. (SingleCare, 2020)

64% of Americans are familiar with CBD and/or CBD products. (Gallup, 2019)

An estimated 64 million Americans have tried CBD in the last 24 months. (Consumer Reports, 2019)

Of those who use CBD, 22% said it helped them supplement or replace prescription or over-the-counter drugs. (Consumer Reports, 2019)

"People in the Baby Boomer generation, born from 1946 to 1964, and Gen X, born from 1965 to 1979, may have had experience with cannabis but are unaware of the distinction between cannabis and hemp," Kryszak continued.

Both hemp and marijuana are varieties of plants in the genus cannabis. The cannabis species that produces marijuana contains two naturally-occurring cannabinoid compounds, cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC has psychoactive effects, but CBD does not.

Hemp contains virtually no THC, and therefore has no psychoactive effects. It is commonly grown for purposes including paper, clothing, building materials, biofuel, food products and oils, including CBD oils.

