Inhaled Dry Powder CBD For Epileptic Seizures: Receptor Life Sciences' FDA Drug Application

Receptor Life Sciences (RLS), a pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to address central nervous system disorders, recently announced it’s expanding the potential clinical utility of RLS103, a dry powder inhaled cannabidiol (CBD)​​​​​​ into epilepsy treatment.

Dry Powder Inhaled CBD To Treat Psychiatric And Neurological Disorders

“A proof-of-concept clinical safety and efficacy study in epilepsy will be conducted under a second, recently opened IND application,” reads a press release. "The Phase 1b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study will evaluate RLS103 in patients with photosensitive epilepsy as a model for REST."

Moreover, RLS103 is a first-in-class drug/device combination product for the acute treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. An Epilepsy study startup is underway, according to the press release.

Mark Theeuwes, president and CEO of Receptor Life Science, said that “as the parent of a child with epilepsy, I recognize the need for a product that can terminate a seizure as soon as possible, without sedation.

“RLS103 could address that need as the first non-scheduled, non-sedating seizure rescue therapy. Advancing our lead drug candidate, RLS103, into a second proof-of-concept clinical study demonstrates our continued commitment to treating central nervous system conditions in collaboration with FDA,” Theeuwes added.

Additionally, Orrin Devinsky, MD, Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry at NYU School of Medicine said that “many patients with epilepsy have recognizable auras that precede a seizure.” Moreover, Devinsky added that “a treatment capable of terminating a seizure at the aura stage would be a life-changing therapy for these patients.”

According to Devinsky, the study “is designed to be the first proof-of-concept clinical trial of RLS103 in epilepsy, and will be a study of significant interest for epileptologists and patient communities.”

Seizure disorder affects about 3.4 million people in the United States, according to the Epilepsy Foundation.

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Reed On Unsplash