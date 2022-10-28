By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

Madonna, the queen of pop, surprised everyone after inhaling what appears to be popper in a TikTok live with influencer Terri Joe.

In the broadcast, the 64-year-old American singer, dancer and songwriter could be seen talking and joking, while her assistants did her hair.

But suddenly, the legendary artist behind such hits as “Like a Virgin,” “Material Girl” and “Hung Up,” took a small vial, placed it under her nose and inhaled its contents forcefully, before the stunned look of her interlocutor and the surprise of all the users who reacted in the chat.

"Is that popper?" Terri Joe asked, not hiding her astonishment.

"Nope! I am a Christian woman!” Madonna answered, with a half smile, after throwing her head back slightly, opening her eyes wide and holding her head.

Although it is not certain that the substance that Madonna inhaled is popper (is it a publicity stunt by the queen of pop(per)?), it certainly seems so. And, in case of being a strategy, the shot has backfired, since the artist has received strong criticism and rejection for this action.

Watch the TikTok video of Madonna inhaling popper

Not Madonna doing poppers on TikTok live pic.twitter.com/6qs07eH5It — Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) October 27, 2022

What is the popper?

What exactly are poppers?

According to the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), poppers contain chemicals similar to amyl nitrite. When inhaled, this drug acts as an aphrodisiac, vasodilator and enhancer of sexual pleasure.

Likewise, after its use, sensations of euphoria and lightness are reported. However, its improper use can cause difficulty breathing, lower blood pressure, seizures, cardiac arrhythmia and even death.

Photo via “El Siglo del Torreón”

