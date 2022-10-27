ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Curaleaf Being Sued In PA For Breach Of Commercial Lease

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 27, 2022 5:10 PM | 2 min read
Curaleaf Being Sued In PA For Breach Of Commercial Lease

Regent Development, a Pennsylvania real estate company, is suing Curaleaf Holdings Inc. CURA CURLF, alleging the multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) breached a lease on commercial property. Curaleaf operates 134 local dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states,

According to the lawsuit, which was recently transferred to PA's Eastern District Court, the Massachusetts-based, deliberately failed to obtain a license and regulatory approval to operate a dispensary on the subject property after acquiring another company. which already had the approvals in place, as reported by Law360.

The lawsuit also alleges that Curaleaf:

  • Signed a lease on commercial property in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, in 2017.
  • Was not allowed to terminate his lease unless he made an effort to obtain regulatory approvals to open a dispensary there.
  • Acquired the medical cannabis company Grassroots, which had a licensed dispensary near the King of Prussia property, in 2019 or 2020.
  • Avoided contacting Regent until its lease was terminated and MSO's real estate consultant reported that the company had already obtained licenses elsewhere, as MJBizDaily reported.

According to the removal notice, Regent alleges that Curaleaf is required to pay the minimum rent and additional rent for up to 60 months after receiving final regulatory approval, as well as an additional five years of rent.

“Curaleaf denies Regent’s allegations and further denies it has any liability to Regent whatsoever,” reads the removal notice.

However, it's not all bad news for the MSO. Recently, employees at Curaleaf’s Edgewater, NJ., dispensary voted to organize as members of United Food and Commercial Workers. The Curaleaf location in Edgewater originally served only medical marijuana patients, but now also serves the adult-use market.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Graham On Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CuraleafGrassroots CannabislawsuitPaCannabisNewsPoliticsMarketsGeneral