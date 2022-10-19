Dr. Deepak Chopra Is 'Impressed With The Verified Results' Of ProVEDA's Topical Pain Relief Solutions

ProVEDA Corporation has entered into a relationship with Dr. Deepak Chopra.

For over 5,000 years and still serving as the core of healthcare in India today, Ayurvedic medicine has over 250 plant extracts with proven medicinal properties. When formulating its topical pain relief solutions, ProVEDA starts with these traditional extracts and then adds plant stem cells for their antioxidant activities along with CBD for a feeling of overall wellness. The result is THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD-infused, plant-based therapeutics.

"After reviewing the studies on ProVEDA's products, I was impressed with the verified results," stated Dr. Chopra. "The profound effect of ProVEDA's Ayurvedic plant-based solution compelled me to get involved with the company."

Rowland Hanson, co-founder of ProVEDA, stated: "TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century, and we are honored to have him involved with ProVEDA's topical pain relief solutions. ProVEDA is also proud to be working with Dabur Research Foundation, the research and development resource of India's largest Ayurvedic medicine provider, as ProVEDA's exclusive formulator. Dabur utilizes artificial intelligence to select key Ayurvedic plant-based ingredients to blend with THC-free hemp-derived CBD, which is truly amazing."

Scott Grizzle, co-founder of ProVEDA stated, "In the food industry, we've seen the incredible disruption plant-based alternatives have brought to conventional industries. ProVEDA hopes to become that welcome alternative in plant-based therapeutics."

Photo credit: Michael Allen for Deepak Chopra

