10 Best Halloween Edibles For Adult Trick-Or-Treaters

Spooky season is upon us, which for us adults, means indulging our sweet tooth with seasonal releases and classic edibles. From creamy milk chocolate and peanut butter to sweet and sour fruit chews and gummies, there are more choices than ever for high-quality, great-tasting, and euphoria-producing treats.

Below, we chose edibles with the best flavors and effects that will be equally nostalgic, spooky, and fresh. Remember to hydrate when consuming edibles, always stock up on plenty of non-infused treats for when the munchies kick in, and of course, keep the edibles safe and in adult-only spaces.

Sour Blue Razzberry gummies by Incredibles

This new release from Incredibles is a Halloween must-have because blue candy just tastes better — and that's science. Each piece in the 10-pack contains 10 milligrams of THC and CBG, working together to produce a potentially euphoric high with a dose of comfort.

Available: Illinois

Blood Orange chews by Kiva Confections

Kiva is one of the highest regarded edible brands for good reason, and its seasonal releases are a welcomed reminder. In collaboration with music artist SAInt JHN, Kiva's Chem Dog-infused Blood Orange chews are bursting with flavor and packed with live resin, offering a full-spectrum high that is reportedly relaxed, creative, and euphoric.

With 10 milligrams of THC each, the effect is on the stronger side and may take a few more minutes to kick in than average, but it is well worth the wait.

Available: California

Halloween Peanut Butter Cups by Emerald Sky

Peanut butter cups are one of the top confections for Halloween, and Emerald Sky has a special release of seasonal treats to satisfy that craving. Each pack contains 10 pieces of creamy milk chocolate with smooth and sweet peanut butter and 10 milligrams of THC in each piece.

Pro tip: stock up on non-infused peanut butter cups so the munchies don't cause you to eat the entire bag and have a very scary time.

Available: Oregon

Chron Bons Salted Caramels by Highatus

While indulging in adult-infused candies for Halloween, why not elevate the entire experience? These Chron Bons Salted Caramels from Highatus are fancy in the best way, creating a feeling of sophistication and luxury.

Rosin-infused, each handcrafted confection contains 10 milligrams of THC and is available in 10-packs.

Available: California

Hawaiian Pineapple chews by HiColor

These Hawaiian Pineapple chews are for lovers of sweet, fruity flavors. Vegan and non-GMO, these treats will transport you to a field of ripe, juicy pineapples. Starburst could never.

Each piece packs a punch with 10 milligrams of THC, but you'll want to stock up on other munchies to avoid eating the entire $35 bag, which has 10 pieces totaling 100 milligrams of THC.

Available: New York

Pomegranate Nano Bites by Select

These Pomegranate Nano Bites from Select are potent and fast-acting. The nano emulsification technology allows the effects of the THC to set in faster, producing an effect that is potentially more similar to smoking or vaping than typical edibles.

Aside from the delicious sweet and tart flavor, these bites are ideal for people who want to avoid the guessing game of when an edible will kick in, or for those who are just starting to experiment with edibles. Each bite contains 5 milligrams of THC and comes in a 30-pack for $60.

Available: California, Oregon, New York

Malt Balls by Punch Edibles

Malt Balls are always polarizing, they are a love-it-or-hate-it kind of candy. Luckily for those who love the malty, dusty yet rich texture, Punch Edibles has created a THC-infused version of the classic candy.

The company, known for its intense edibles, has released five flavors of malt balls: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry White Chocolate, and Peanut Butter. Each container comes with nine pieces with 10 milligrams of THC per piece.

Available: California

Mango CBD Fruit Tarts by Lazarus Naturals

Nestled inside a classic candy tin, these Mango CBD Fruit Tarts are nostalgic and exciting at the same time. Each $20 tin contains 20 tarts, with 25 milligrams of CBD per tart, exploding with a fresh and juicy mango flavor.

The tarts are easy to carry and are very discreet. Vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, they are true to their name with tons of puckery tartness. If you love sour mango candies, these can't be beat.

Available: Nationwide

Sea Salt CBD Caramels by Mello

Indulgent, luxurious, chewy, salty, and absolutely delicious. These individually wrapped CBD-infused caramels are a step up from any classic candy found in the trick-or-treating candy pile. The caramels come in a beautiful box that would make a nice gift for a host of a Halloween party, or to indulge a seasonal sweet tooth at home. Each piece contains 15 milligrams of CBD, and the $50 box comes with 20 pieces.

Available: Nationwide

Blackberry CBD Gummies by Wyld

These flavorful Blackberry CBD gummies are spot-on when it comes to texture and flavor, making them a straight-up delicious candy.

Each gummy has 25 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD. They are available in two packs for $5. This go-to brand for high-quality gummies also makes THC-infused gummies which are just as tasty and texturally pleasing.

Available: Nationwide