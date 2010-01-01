Weedmaps

Weedmaps

Breaking Down the Cannabis Policies of Every Major North American Sports League
Breaking Down the Cannabis Policies of Every Major North American Sports League
As more US states legalize cannabis for medicinal and recreational use, many major North American professional sports leagues are adapting to the changing times. Are your favorite athletes allowed to
Cultivating excellence: Luma California Farms&#39; quest for hash and rosin perfection
Cultivating excellence: Luma California Farms' quest for hash and rosin perfection
Nestled within the picturesque Petaluma Gap in Sonoma County, California, Enzo Peterson, a dedicated visionary farmer and Director of Cultivation at Luma California Farms, promotes sustainable cannabis cultivation.
Minnesota has legal weed thanks to these women
Minnesota has legal weed thanks to these women
Weed officially became legal in Minnesota on August 1, 2023, and it's now the 23rd state to legalize cannabis for adult use. And while the majority of Minnesotans had been ready for legal cannabis for some time,
The Michelin-star weed experience at Sonoma Hills Farm
The Michelin-star weed experience at Sonoma Hills Farm
In the heart of California's esteemed wine country lies Sonoma Hills Farm, where cannabis and hospitality intertwine.  Led by head grower Aaron Keefer, a former culinary gardener for the Thomas Keller Restaurant
8 of our favorite strawberry scented strains
8 of our favorite strawberry scented strains
When we talk about strawberry strains — and there are many — there are two distinct genetic rabbit holes to tumble down. One winds through strawberry fields of upstate NY, and the other originates in the
It&#39;s time for a Northern Lights resurgence
It's time for a Northern Lights resurgence
Northern Lights is one of the best strains ever, but chances are, you haven't come across it in a while. It's become a rarity from the surge of crossbreeding with so many other strains on the market. Its original
How to pair hashish with fruits: A journey with Hash Sommelier Sarah Jain
How to pair hashish with fruits: A journey with Hash Sommelier Sarah Jain
In the ever-evolving world of cannabis connoisseurship, a new trend is taking the stage: the art of hashish and fruit pairing. This concept, embraced and refined by the esteemed hash sommelier Sarah Jain, promises a
The problem with sun-grown weed and transportation timelines
The problem with sun-grown weed and transportation timelines
I attended an event at a popular dispensary and consumption lounge in West Hollywood a few months ago. There, I purchased three jars of flower, each strain a current favorite that I'd tried many times before. I was
Your weed is old, but maybe that&#39;s a good thing
Your weed is old, but maybe that's a good thing
I attended an event at a popular dispensary and consumption lounge in West Hollywood a few months ago. There, I purchased three jars of flower, each strain a current favorite that I'd tried many times before. I was
The joys of finding weed in a different country
The joys of finding weed in a different country
Vacation is better with weed.  Few things feel as magical as standing on the sands of foreign lands, staring at the bluest body of water with a rolling paper full of some Boy, What's That, and Where'd You Find
High-Potency Cannabis Strains: The 7 Highest-THC Strains In 2023
High-Potency Cannabis Strains: The 7 Highest-THC Strains In 2023
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.
8 best ice bongs and pipes
8 best ice bongs and pipes
Have you ever put ice in your bong and then enjoyed the best smoking experience you've ever had? If not, it's time to elevate your habits. Your lungs will thank you, and so will the flavor of your weed. It's an excellent
Top Weed Stains: The 8 Best Mint Cultivars
Top Weed Stains: The 8 Best Mint Cultivars
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. There are more than a few refreshing cultivars sitting pretty on the shelves of your local dispensary, and if you've yet to explore the minty phenotypes available, there are certainly a few notes to consider.
The 8 best fire strains
The 8 best fire strains
Considered by many to be the most potent of the Kush phenotypes, Fire OG is a contemporary strain with genetics featured in several heady, powerful, indulgent, and uniquely complex cultivars. Fire OG is a cross
7 highest THC strains in 2023
7 highest THC strains in 2023
The average cannabis consumer tends to use a product's THC percentage as a benchmark for their purchase. But THC isn't the end-all-be-all of what makes good weed. It can be low on the list when considering other factors
7 best online head shops for glass and weed accessories in 2023
7 best online head shops for glass and weed accessories in 2023
Today, you can shop for high-quality cannabis glass and accessories from the comfort of your couch — no need to walk to the random smoke shop down the road.  Below, find seven online headshops for new and unique
7 ways to celebrate 710
7 ways to celebrate 710
Flip 710 upside down and what do you get? OIL. July 10 has been coined National Dab Day (or National Oil Day), and each year, stoners from around the globe honor all things hash by consuming various cannabis
Up your rig game with these 5 incredible glass artists
Up your rig game with these 5 incredible glass artists
The glass world is on fire, and we have cannabis to thank for it. Amidst the spread of cannabis legalization and its growing social acceptance, we're also seeing a surge in both the popularity and innovation of the
10 LGBTQIA-Owned Weed Brands To Support: From Bath Bombs To Pre-Rolls
10 LGBTQIA-Owned Weed Brands To Support: From Bath Bombs To Pre-Rolls
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.
A Weed Tourist&#39;s Guide To Michigan: Cannabis Laws And Best Things To Do While High
A Weed Tourist's Guide To Michigan: Cannabis Laws And Best Things To Do While High
This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. 

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved