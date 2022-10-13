Clinical Trial Will Evaluate Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy For Cannabis Use Disorder

Consumer health and wellness company LOVE Pharma Co.’s subsidiary The MicroDoz Therapy Inc. is sponsoring a soon-to-commence clinical trial of psilocybin-assisted therapy for cannabis use disorder, to be conducted at the acclaimed Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research.

LOVE’s focus is to commercialize innovative products that enhance general health and wellness and improve quality of life through its exclusive production, sale and distribution licenses of patent-protected therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the UK and North America.

"LOVE is actively working to identify and assess biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions to address addiction, with intent to grow its pharmaceutical presence in the underserved addiction treatment market," said president and CEO Zach Stadnyk.

The pilot study will be led by Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu and is expected to serve as a basis for larger-scale research trials and the potential development and use of psilocybin products for addiction treatment, all of which would help establish consumer confidence and drive future licensing and commercialization opportunities.

Details and proposed trial timeline: 12 patients with cannabis use disorder will be recruited between next December and January, to be delivered psilocybin-assisted therapy until sometime within the first quarter of 2024, and follow-ups to be completed within the second and third quarter of 2024.

