MUSH's New Cannabis Flower Product Is Off To A Good Start In Canada

A subsidiary of the Good Shroom Company, aka MUSH, Teonan Biomedical Inc. is now selling cannabis: “Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale” flower product went on sale in Quebec, CA.

The first product order received was for $14,000, and the company expects to receive similar requests every 1-2 weeks. Importantly, the new product launch will happen in 30% of stores during the first 6 months and is set to move into all stores thereafter.

MUSH is behind a portfolio of brands offering a range of products, from traditional cannabis and beverages to functional ingredients such as probiotics and functional mushrooms for well-being.

In addition to the new product, the company offers five additional hash and cannabis flower products in Quebec.

Context: The cannabis flower segment in Quebec is the largest in the industry, with almost $330M (CA$450M) in annual sales. Only two other Sage n' Sour concentrate sales in this market, with an average of 4,900 units monthly at an average price of $29.25 each.

The new Sage n' Sour by Nordique Royale will be sold at $25 per unit, potentially gaining a portion of its competitors' business and attracting consumers of other cannabis strains for whom the prior price may have been restrictive.

MUSH CEO, Eric Ronsse, explained that the company decided to offer this cannabis flower strain because of its volume of sales-competitors ratio, and stated his confidence in the company’s new product’s ability to “compete well with current suppliers."

