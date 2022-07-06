EXCLUSIVE: Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds Working With Argentine Research Hospital On CBD For Adult Epilepsy

Medical Marijuana, Inc. MJNA, the first publicly-traded cannabis company to launch cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chains announced that its subsidiary HempMeds is collaborating with Hospital del Cruce to conduct a study in Argentina on the efficiency of CBD as a treatment for epilepsy in adults.

The Argentine Ministry of Health authorized Hospital del Cruce, the leading research center in Argentina, to import HempMeds products and conduct the study to be led by Dr. Silvia Kochen, a neurologist who serves as executive director of Neuroscience and Systems Studies Complexes in the Epilepsy Center of Hospital del Cruce. Dr. Kechen's work will form part of a broad scientific evidence initiative on the use of CBD for the treatment of epilepsy.

“There is little scientific evidence in Latin America that supports the advantages of CBD as a treatment for neurodegenerative disorders, and most of the research done by other researchers focuses on pediatric patients. With this new research, we will obtain broader information that will be a valuable asset for Latin American health authorities to understand and acknowledge the potential therapeutic capabilities of CBD,” said Kochen.

In addition, Medical Marijuana, Inc. will be donating its hemp-derived RSHO-X 5,000mg CBD products for the study.

“Participating in this research study is an honor for our Company because it reinforces the safety and efficacy of our products and will open doors to more free access to cannabis-based products around the world,” said Blake Schroeder, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc.

“We have been involved in CBD research efforts in Latin America since 2017, collaborating with top medical doctors and organizations. For example, we have worked with Dr. Carlos Aguirre, a renowned neurologist in Mexico who has published two research studies that provide significant evidence for CBD as a complementary treatment for pediatric refractory and pediatric drug-resistant seizures,” added Raúl Elizalde, CEO of HempMeds. “In addition to our consumer sales program which operates around the world, we want to be well understood by medical professionals and organizations as a resource in Latin America and this collaboration with Hospital del Cruce is a great step in doing so.”

Photo: Courtesy Of National University Arturo Jauretche