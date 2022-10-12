ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Colombia's Chamber Of Deputies Approves Cannabis Legalization Bill, Here Are The Details

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 12, 2022 3:41 PM | 2 min read
Colombia's Chamber Of Deputies Approves Cannabis Legalization Bill, Here Are The Details

The Colombian House of Representatives recently approved a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, though before being enacted into law it needs to be debated in the Senate.

Rep. Juan Carlos Losada's cannabis legalization bill passed in a 105-33 vote and will now be debated in the Senate and then sent to the President's desk, reported Colombia's RCN Radio.

Once enacted, cannabis will be legal for adults over 18.

Likewise, the Ministries of Justice and Interior declared they were in favor of the legalization proposal. Justice Minister Néstor Osuna said that the current policy of prohibition “ensures that [cannabis] income goes to the mafias and not the public treasury. This is a government of change—and that change includes a new drug policy that eliminates the drug gangs and penalization of the cultivation.”

Losada, also referenced recent comments Colombian President Gustavo Petro made in his first speech before the United Nations in which he urged "member countries to fundamentally change their approaches to drug policy and disband with prohibition.”

Losada said that Colombia was among the victims of this failed war on drugs.

Rep. Carlos Ardila also introduced a separate legalization bill, which includes provisions to distribute tax revenue from marijuana sales to individual government municipalities.

Ardila, who is co-sponsoring Losada’s bill said that it’s “not unreasonable that what is collected from cannabis for adult use is destined solely and exclusively to municipalities, districts, and departments because they are the ones that address issues like public health and safety."

As yet, President Petro has not explicitly endorsed the cannabis legalization bills although Cabinet officials indicate that cannabis reform has the administration’s full support.

When Petro took office in August as the first leftist to become president in the country, his administration proposed a series of reforms to reduce the gap between rich and poor, collect taxes and create decent jobs, including the legalization of recreational cannabis.

Image by GRAPHICAL On Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Colombialegal cannabisPresident Gustavo PetroRep. Juan Carlos LosadaCannabisGovernmentLatin AmericaNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.