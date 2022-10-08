Berner's Cookies Miami Operator TRP Joins Relief Efforts For Hurricane Ian Victims

Cannabis steps up for Hurricane Ian recovery. The owner and operator of Cookies Florida and Cookies Miami, TRP, is helping provide relief to severely affected Floridians this weekend.

TRP will then make donations to local charitable organizations to further support Miami’s neighboring communities severely affected by the hurricane.

Why It Matters

The lasting effects of Hurricane Ian in Florida have yet to be determined, however, resilient Floridians have started picking up the pieces and are moving toward recovery though the need is overwhelming at this point.

TRP, the largest owner and operator of Cookies dispensaries nationwide, will be accepting money and non-perishable food donations from shoppers to be donated to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Starting on, Friday October 7, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022, medical marijuana patients who shop at Cookies Miami and participate in the give-back initiative will be given a 20% discount on their purchases.

TRP will then be making donations to local charitable organizations to further support Miami’s neighboring communities severely affected by the hurricane. TRP said in a press release that it "looks forward to helping in any way possible to aid the Sunshine state in its recovery and rebuilding efforts."

Cookies Miami, the brand’s 52nd dispensary opened to great fanfare in mid-August including a visit from Berner.

Cookies Miami is located at 8303 SW 40th Street (Cookies Bird Road)

TRP, which combines decades of investment, legal, regulatory and real estate experience in the cannabis sector, operates in 14 states and 2 countries where it exclusively produces and sells the most recognized brands including Cookies, Dr. Greenthumb’s, Insane, and more.

TRP announced at the end of September that Cookies Brentwood is now open and serving one of Los Angeles' most exclusive neighborhoods on San Vicente Boulevard.

Photo courtesy of Cookies Florida

