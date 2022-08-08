Berner's Cookies Cannabis Brand Lands In Florida: When And Where?

Integrated cannabis holding and operating company TRP is bringing Berner's cannabis brand, Cookies, to the Florida market. The first Cookies dispensary in the state is opening at 8303 Bird Road in Miami, Florida on August 13, 2022.

"TRP is purpose-built to produce, sell, and scale the best brands in cannabis. We broaden access and availability while preserving and promoting the legacy and culture," says Daniel Firtel, co-founder and president of TRP. "We're excited for TRP to expand into Florida with our exclusive brand partner Cookies and look forward to continuing to empower all of our partners in Florida and across our footprint."

Brandon Johnson, co-founder and CEO of TRP, adds, "The best brands and genetics have roots in the legacy market, and TRP is empowering these legacy operators to transition into the regulated space. Our infrastructure and expertise allows brand builders to focus on their vision, and we execute on our core competencies to achieve scale."

What's TRP?

TRP leverages its platform to scale its exclusive brand partners including Cookies, and B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb’s and Insane, while respecting their culture and brand identity.

Interior of Cookies Hayward, CA Retail Store

TRP draws on its expertise as the largest owner and operator of Cookies dispensaries nationwide to engage patients and consumers with the high-quality products and shopping experience that propelled Cookies to the phenomenon it is today. With a footprint in 14 states and 2 countries, TRP is opening the first Cookies dispensary in the heart of Miami, bringing exclusive cannabis genetics and products to the people of South Florida.

TRP President Daniel Firtel cuts the ribbon as Berner greets customers at the opening of the first Cookies on the east coast in Worcester, MA.

Stay tuned for more exciting TRP announcements and upcoming Cookies and Dr. Greenthumb’s store openings.