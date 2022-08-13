Berner Draws Huge Crowds In Miami For Cookies' Cannabis Dispensary Launch

Berner drew a huge and adoring crowd Saturday morning at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Cookies Miami dispensary where he soaked up some warm Florida affection.
The rapper, Cookies’ founder and current Forbes cover star greeted the animated fans who gathered to welcome cannabis’ leading legacy brand to the Miami neighborhood.
Those who showed up for the much-anticipated debut of Cookies’ first dispensary in Florida seemed to be as excited to see Berner as they were to check out the new 3,100 square-foot shop.
"I went this morning to see Berner," said one North Miami resident. "I'll eventually make it into the dispensary but it was great to see Berner looking happy and healthy walking down a Miami street."
Berner arriving in Miami (Courtesy photo)
Cookies Miami, the brand’s 52nd dispensary, is "looking forward to shaking up the homogenized Florida market, bringing their signature Cookies genetics and experience to Florida," the company stated in a press release.
TRP founders Daniel Firtel, Brandon Johnson and Ryan Johnson also attended the event. As the largest owner and operator of Cookies dispensaries nationwide, the TRP team brought the full Cookies experience with an action-packed and interactive event for which fans, known as the “Campout Crew,” are known to line up for days in advance.
Patients shopped at the new store where they were greeted by Berner himself.
Berner greeting fans at new Miami cannabis dispensary. (Courtesy photo)
With a footprint in 14 states and 2 countries, TRP engages patients and consumers with the high-quality products and shopping experience that propelled Cookies to the phenomenon it is today.
Cookies Miami exterior (Courtesy photo)
