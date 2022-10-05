ñol

New York Farmers Will Soon Introduce Their Cannabis Crop To The New Market

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 5, 2022 9:42 PM | 1 min read
New York Farmers Will Soon Introduce Their Cannabis Crop To The New Market

Local reporters joined state New York Cannabis Control Board members as they visited small cannabis growers across the state who are preparing for the first harvest of adult-use marijuana.

"I've never used marijuana or cannabis," said Bill Bianchi, a 92-year-old former Suffolk County assemblyman and Long Island's newest pot farmer.

"The state of New York now is licensing me to grow it, so I'm excited to do a new crop. I've been doing orchids all my life," Bianchi said. "I told my staff that we had a choice last year, either tomatoes or cannabis, and they all voted to do the cannabis." 

Farm Tour Time On Long Island

Trivette Knowles, of the state Office of Cannabis Management, told CBS New York that the farmers are excited about their new crops. She likened the farm tour to a field trip for the state government.

Damian Fagon, the Office of Cannabis Management's chief equity officer was impressed by the family farms that are growing vegetables and cannabis on Long Island. "Multi-generational New York family farms are growing the first legal cannabis crop."

From Cannabis Farms To First Recreational Dispensaries

“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul who also announced the Cannabis Control Board approved first 52 cultivation licenses in the state.

Products grown on these farms will stock adult store shelves around the state. Despite plans to open the first recreational dispensaries later this year most involved predict that cannabis sales will not likely start until the first half of 2023. Image by Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Damian FagonGov. Kathy​​​​​​​ HochulNY Cannabis Control BoardCannabisMarkets

