StateHouse Cannabis Legacy Brands Now Available Via This Wholesale Marijuana Network

Cannabis wholesale platform Nabis announced an exclusive distribution partnership with California powerhouse Statehouse Holdings Inc. STHZF on Monday.

As a part of the deal, StateHouse will leverage Nabis’ seamless logistics and warehousing capabilities in tandem with its unparalleled marketplace technology enabling brands to communicate directly with wholesale buyers and track key data such as purchasing trends.

In addition, the StateHouse brands now available on the Nabis Marketplace include pioneering labels like Loudpack and Kingpen, the world’s most awarded vape pen, in addition to consumer favorites Sublime, Key, Dimebag and Smokiez Edibles.

“For most modern cannabis brands, logistics and distribution, e.g., getting our finished products to retailers and on their shelves compliantly, is one of the most important priorities,” Ed Schmults, CEO of StateHouse Holdings, said. “At the rate, California’s cannabis industry is moving, brands need to realize efficiencies and best practices. We made the decision to work with businesses that will help us scale as fast as possible and we are confident our new partnership with Nabis will facilitate the important work ahead.”

Jun S. Lee, co-CEO and co-founder of Nabis is “honored to team up with StateHouse.

“We have loved working with StateHouse Holdings for years, through the company’s iconic Harborside and Urbn Leaf retail locations, its standard-setting brands such as Loudpack and Sublime, and its deep and widespread commitment to California’s cannabis community,” Lee said.

Photo: Courtewy of Add Weed on Unsplash